WATCH: Partridge Creek Farm constructs hoop house

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, skeletal remains found in Holmes Township have been identified, Partridge Creek Farm is building a new hoop house and there is a new way to play golf in the U.P.

This is a recording of the live stream from Oct. 5, 2023.

