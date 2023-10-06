Vault project in Marquette receives $4.6M MEDC grant

Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project(WLUC)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another downtown Marquette project is also getting a big boost from the MEDC.

The Vault Marquette project aims to transform the old savings bank and surrounding property into a hotel and parking garage. It was awarded a $4.6 million Real Estate Development Project Grant. The money will support the first phase of the project, which is to completely renovate the building and add a hotel.

The Vault’s Co-Owner Jennifer Julien says she’s grateful for the state support.

“We’re very thrilled for the support from the MEDC for our Marquette project and we are really excited to see what the future holds there for downtown Marquette,” Julien said.

Marquette’s City Manager was not available for an interview today about the grant’s impact on the overall project’s status, but we will follow up on this story next week.

