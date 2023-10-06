UPPCO donates $200K to Superior Watershed Partnership

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Watershed Partnership (SWP) Energy and Climate Office received a $200K donation from the Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO).

This donation will help SWP provide energy assistance to income-eligible UPPCO customers. It will also allow SWP to expand its energy efficiency programs for low-income households.

Tonya Swenor, SWP Energy and Climate program manager, said the donation will enable SWP to offer energy assistance to customers in the United Way Asset Limited, Income Constrained, and Employed (ALICE) population.

The United Way ALICE population are households that land between the 151 and 200 percent federal poverty level. SWP will now be able to help these customers with their past-due electric bills.

This donation will also help UPPCO customers who land in the zero to 200 percent federal poverty level with electrification projects in the near future. Swenor said electrification projects will consist of heat pump and water heater installations, but certain conditions will apply.

“A lot of people that are low income might not think of energy efficiency as being important, but it helps increase the comfort in their home,” said Swenor. “It reduces their bills and ultimately helps the environment.”

Those interested can call the SWP Energy and Climate Office at (906) 273-2742 to get any questions answered, fill out an application for bill help or be put on the waiting list for the electrification projects.

