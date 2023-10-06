UPAWS to hold Spin the Wheel adoption event

UPAWS is holding a "Spin the Wheel" adoption special for the first half of the month.
UPAWS is holding a "Spin the Wheel" adoption special for the first half of the month.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is holding a Spin the Wheel adoption special for the first half of October.

The number the wheel lands on when spun will be the reduced adoption fee. That can range up to $50 for dogs, and up to $25 for cats.

All adoptions include a spay or neuter, vaccinations, a health check and a microchip.

Ann Brownell, community outreach and volunteer coordinator at UPAWS, said the Spin the Wheel savings apply only to cats and dogs aged 6 months and up.

“Anytime that we can draw attention to our animals that need homes, it’s a great time. Fall, people are back to school, they’re getting busy. So let’s see if they can bring home a furry friend to add some joy to their households,” Brownell said.

UPAWS’ Spin the Wheel event will go through Oct. 15.

UPAWS also raised $13,958 from its Strut Your Mutt event during the last weekend of September.

That money will help fund vet care, food and medicines for the shelter animals.

