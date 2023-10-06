Soul Responsibility uses original music to advocate for social justice

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette-based band uses original music to advocate for the climate and better treatment of our environment and neighbors.

Soul Responsibility members Eliseo Vega-Darson and Jo Po stopped by Upper Michigan Today to talk about their creative process and to debut the video for their song “In the Valley of Time”.

But first, Scott Sampeer fills in for Elizabeth Peterson and joins Tia Trudgeon in sharing stories of the day.

Scott Sampeer joins Tia Trudgeon as Upper Michigan Today co-host to share weekend events in the U.P.

Now, back to Soul Responsibility, a 7-piece hip-hop funk band.

While Vega-Darson does a majority of the musical composition and Po writes many of the lyrics, the musical production is a collaborative experience amongst the band members.

“The essence of our group is to bring light to the climate crisis alongside social justice movements,” explains Po.

These themes are prevalent throughout the song.

And finally, you can catch Jo Po’s solo performance at Superior Culture on Friday, Oct. 6 at 9:00 p.m. and catch Soul Responsibility perform at the Fall Phantasm on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8:45 p.m.

You can keep up with Soul Responsibility on Instagram and Facebook at @soulresponsibilityband.

