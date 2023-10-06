Skandia Lions Club to host pancake breakfast fundraiser
Enjoy a homecooked breakfast and help the Lions Club raise money for new West Branch Recreation Projects
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Skandia Lions Club Vice President, Brandon Bray, joined Pavlina Osta in the studio to explain the event and how they hope to provide extra funds to West Branch Recreation projects.
Join the Skandia Lions Club this Sunday, October 8th.
The breakfast will include homemade pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, and juice.
The breakfast fundraiser will be from 9:00 - 1:00 P.M. at the 224 Kreiger Dr. in Skandia Township.
Adults (12 and older) $8.00, Young adults (5-12 years) $6.00, Children (5 and under) Free
Stay up to date on all Skandia Lions Club events
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.