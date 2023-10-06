Skandia Lions Club to host pancake breakfast fundraiser

Enjoy a homecooked breakfast and help the Lions Club raise money for new West Branch Recreation Projects
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Skandia Lions Club Vice President, Brandon Bray, joined Pavlina Osta in the studio to explain the event and how they hope to provide extra funds to West Branch Recreation projects.

Join the Skandia Lions Club this Sunday, October 8th.

The breakfast will include homemade pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, and juice.

The breakfast fundraiser will be from 9:00 - 1:00 P.M. at the 224 Kreiger Dr. in Skandia Township.

Adults (12 and older) $8.00, Young adults (5-12 years) $6.00, Children (5 and under) Free

