Skandia Lions Club to host pancake breakfast fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Skandia Lions Club Vice President, Brandon Bray, joined Pavlina Osta in the studio to explain the event and how they hope to provide extra funds to West Branch Recreation projects.

Join the Skandia Lions Club this Sunday, October 8th.

The breakfast will include homemade pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, and juice.

The breakfast fundraiser will be from 9:00 - 1:00 P.M. at the 224 Kreiger Dr. in Skandia Township.

Adults (12 and older) $8.00, Young adults (5-12 years) $6.00, Children (5 and under) Free

Stay up to date on all Skandia Lions Club events

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.