Singer/songwriter holding performance for Adams Township Scholarship Fund

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba-based singer/songwriter Phil Lynch is hosting a concert to raise money for the Adams Township Scholarship Fund.

He stopped by Upper Michigan Today to talk about songwriting processes and play original tunes.

But first, TV6 Morning News Photographer Robert Rosiak joins Tia Trudgeon to share stories of the day.

Robert Rosiak joins Tia Trudgeon as Upper Michigan Today co-host.

Now, back to Phil Lynch and his uplifting piano music!

The concert is at the Painesdale United Methodist Church on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 3:00 p.m.

The performance is free to attend, though free-will donations will be gladly received and will benefit the Adams Township Scholarship Fund.

Lynch plays three original songs for Upper Michigan Today.

Up first: Nahma General Store.

Singer/songwriter Phil Lynch is playing a fundraising concert for the Adams Township Scholarship Fund.

Up next: I Got Stuff.

Singer/songwriter Phil Lynch plays an original song for Upper Michigan Today.

And finally: M-26.

Singer/songwriter Phil Lynch plays an original song for Upper Michigan Today.

You can check out Phil Lynch’s musical discography at www.phillynchmusic.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.