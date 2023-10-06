Schoolcraft County high schoolers learn to balance budgets at financial fair

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schoolcraft County high school students chose careers and developed budgets to simulate one month of independent adult living as part of a Financial Reality Fair.

Students were given a budget sheet with the median salary and monthly take-home pay for a career they chose earlier in the week. Once they received the budget sheet, students visited booths to choose housing, transportation and even pets.

“The first place we went to was like pets and stuff because housing was taken up,” said Manistique High School senior Mikayla Aldrich. “So, we all picked out a dog and then I went to housing and I’m like, ‘okay, yeah, I should not have picked out a dog,’ because the housing took up all of my money.”

Aldrich chose veterinary technician as her career because she loves animals. She said the beginning salary for the job was not what she expected.

“It was less,” Aldrich exclaimed. “And I actually was comparing it with my friend who was a teacher, and, in my mind, I thought teachers got paid way less than someone in the medical field, and she got paid twice as much as me.”

Limestone Federal Credit Union (LFCU) and the Michigan State University (MSU) Extension bring the reality fair to area schools. Organizers said salaries were not the only thing that shocked students.

“They’re also always surprised at the cost of monthly expenses for things that are really normal in their day-to-day, like cell phones, TV and internet,” said Jennifer Watson, LFCU CEO.

Grace Van Wormer is a senior at Big Bay de Noc. Her career was in nursing and it came with a starting salary of $65,000.

“Most of the stuff I chose was pretty expensive,” Van Wormer said. “Because I like nice cars and lots of subscriptions and stuff, so I spent a lot of money.”

The senior said she had $300 left at the end of the month.

“Which is not a lot of money, but it worked out, I guess,” Van Wormer explained.

It worked out until Van Wormer received a “surprise card” that said her expensive car hit a pothole. Then, even with the part-time job she had, the extra money was not enough, so the senior identified some budget items she could cut back on.

“Don’t spend so much on going out and don’t spend so much on food,” Van Wormer said. “Because I chose going out, like, seven times a week or something, because I just thought it would be accurate.”

Both seniors said the fair lived up to its name because, for them, it was definitely a reality check.

