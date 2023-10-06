Recall petition signatures for Delta County Commissioner Barron filed

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The recall petition to remove Delta County Commissioner Bob Barron has received enough signatures and was filed to the Delta County Clerk.

The petition signatures were submitted to the clerk’s office on Thursday with approximately 1233 signatures. The clerk’s office is in the process of verifying those signatures. 1001 will be required for the recall to appear on the May 2024 ballot.

Commissioners Bob Barron, Dave Moyle and Robert Petersen are all facing recall attempts for their role in firing county administrator Emily DeSalvo.

The recall petition signatures for Dave Moyle were submitted in September. 775 signatures are needed for District Five to recall Commissioner Petersen.

