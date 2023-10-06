Recall petition signatures for Delta County Commissioner Barron filed

Delta County Commissioner Bob Barron
Delta County Commissioner Bob Barron(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The recall petition to remove Delta County Commissioner Bob Barron has received enough signatures and was filed to the Delta County Clerk.

The petition signatures were submitted to the clerk’s office on Thursday with approximately 1233 signatures. The clerk’s office is in the process of verifying those signatures. 1001 will be required for the recall to appear on the May 2024 ballot.

Commissioners Bob Barron, Dave Moyle and Robert Petersen are all facing recall attempts for their role in firing county administrator Emily DeSalvo.

The recall petition signatures for Dave Moyle were submitted in September. 775 signatures are needed for District Five to recall Commissioner Petersen.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MSP reminds everyone to never share personal information with anyone you don't know and to...
Michigan State Police warn of new scam targeting gas customers
No foul play is expected.
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found in Holmes Township identified
The Marquette Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying the subject or...
Marquette Police Department seeking help from public to identify subject tied to larceny
MSHDA logo
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
Iron Mountain Crash
Taxi runs red light in Iron Mountain, causing 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

Blackrocks Brewery's farewell to Coconut Brown
Blackrocks Brewery stops Coconut Brown production
The City of Marquette has been approved for a $583,750 Revitalization and Placemaking Program...
City of Marquette receives grant to transform vacant building into hub for arts, recreation
Staffers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources search for a water source in...
EGLE grants extension for DNR to develop safe drinking water source in Greenland Township
‘We won’t use bullying tactics’: UPPCO releases statement on scammers pretending to be utility workers