Plaidurday celebrated at Founder’s Landing in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Plaid enthusiasts met in Marquette to celebrate all things plaid at Founder’s Landing.

This year was the 13th Plaidurday celebration and the 10th year of a group photo in Marquette. Organizers are still getting the final count, but they say they think there were more than 500 people in attendance.

The founder of the celebration Bugsy Sailor says this year is one he’ll remember for a long time.

“I think this is the biggest for Marquette,” Sailor said. “I will have to get a final count, but it’s fantastic to see. We canceled it for one or two years with the pandemic, so it’s been a little bit of a crawl back to get the energy and enthusiasm back into it, but it’s fantastic.”

There were other U.P. Plaidurday celebrations in Ironwood and Houghton.

