Northern Michigan-Michigan Tech women’s soccer rivalry is a family affair for the Pietilas

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - When you hear the name Pietila, you might think of the handful of Michigan Tech hockey players who bear that last name. But while Blake, Logan, Chase, and Jed lace up their skates, Julia and Brooke Pietila are lacing up their cleats.

The only difference is that Julia and Brooke are on opposite sides of the Northern Michigan-Michigan Tech rivalry.

“When you’re playing against them, you want to do good against them,” Julia Pietila said. “You have a little bit of an added ‘you want to beat them’ obviously.”

Julia is a junior forward at MTU. Her second cousin Brooke is a redshirt junior midfielder at NMU. Less than three months apart in age, they’ve been playing soccer together since they were kids.

“We played club together our last two or three years, so that was fun to build the bond on and off the field,” Brooke Pietila said. “We would travel to many away weekends together, so that was really fun.”

Although Julia and Brooke grew up northwest of Detroit in Hartland and Brighton, Michigan respectively, most of their family hails from the Upper Peninsula. They’re not the first members of the family to get caught in the crosshairs of the rivalry.

“My dad went to Tech, and my mom actually went to Northern, so it’s definitely been a thing,” Brooke Pietila said.

But these days, picking a side is easy for Brooke’s family.

“I feel like now everyone in my family cheers for Northern because of me,” she added.

The connections run deeper than just Julia and Brooke too. The Wildcats have seven players on their roster from the Hartland-Brighton area, including Maria Storm, who’s also a cousin of the Pietilas.

“It’s always weird playing Northern, like you know everyone on that team,” Julia Pietila said. “Out on the field sometimes going against them, you kind of laugh right after the play, then you go back to playing. You don’t think about it until after the fact.”

Coming into this year, Julia and Brooke totaled 22 goals and 16 assists in five combined seasons for the Huskies and Wildcats. With both teams off to strong starts this fall, the cousins think they know what it’ll take to emerge victorious in their two upcoming matchups.

“When we play Tech, it’s always a good game because just being rivals, you never know what’s going to happen,” Brooke Pietila said.

The Huskies will host the Wildcats in Houghton at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. The game will air on FOX UP.

