New kids clothing store opens in Gladstone

The new resale store in Gladstone sells gently used children's clothing and toys to help...
The new resale store in Gladstone sells gently used children's clothing and toys to help provide affordable options for families in the community.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new clothing store is now open for business.

Taylor Seymour owns Kiddo’s Korner Boutique in Gladstone where she sells both new and gently used children’s clothing and toys.

Seymour opened the store to provide affordable clothing options for families in the community.

Seymour said kids’ clothing isn’t cheap, and kids quickly grow out of it, as she learned herself being a mother of two. That’s how she came up with the idea to open a children’s store where most of the inventory is done through resale.

“Most of it is at least half off the retail price,” Seymour said. “When people bring in items for me to resale for them, I go through them and then I let them know what I’d like and what I’m offering for them. Then, they would get that amount in store credit for them to use for future purchases for their kids.”

To learn about bringing resale items into Kiddos Korner, check out the store’s website or Facebook page.

