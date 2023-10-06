Michigan opening thousands of jobs to military veterans

More job opportunities for military veterans
More job opportunities for military veterans(WNEM)
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The state of Michigan is launching a unique initiative it says will open up thousands of job opportunities for military veterans.

“This government, the state, should prioritize these folks, and ensure that when you come home, you have an opportunity to be a professional,” said Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency director Adam Hollier.

The state of Michigan is waiving its requirement of a bachelor’s degree for many state jobs if the veteran completed at least two years of active federal service in any branch at the rank of E-6 or above.

“As a state, by us doing it and opening up these good state jobs and these opportunities, a number of these private employers are also saying, ‘Oh, we can do that,’ because this is the model, and they just take our programs and do it. So, that’s why it’s such a big deal,” Hollier explained.

The E-6 level military experience can substitute for the standard educational requirements for 13 state classifications:

  • Buyer
  • Civil rights representative
  • Departmental analyst
  • Economic/community development analyst
  • Employment services analyst
  • Human resources analyst
  • Human resources developer
  • Occupational safety advisor
  • Promotional agent
  • Property analyst
  • Regulation officer
  • Rights representative
  • Unemployment insurance analyst

Hollier said this change could be life-changing for a veteran.

“We know that service members are significantly more likely to take their own lives, and when connected and doing meaningful work, that’s diminished. So, you start saying, ‘Hey, somebody comes right out of being an enlisted soldier where their value was clear, and then they go to work at below their standard, below their space,’ now being able to say, ‘Oh hey, I’m doing this work that’s meaningful.’ Now they’re also able to say, ‘I think tomorrow could be a better day than yesterday was.’ And we’re seeing it save lives. And we’ve talked to people directly where they understand and know how important this is,” Hollier said.

Click here to look for government jobs within the state of Michigan.

