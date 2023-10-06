Marquette Symphony Orchestra to present ‘An Evening with Tim Kliphuis’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Symphony Orchestra is set to hit the stage this weekend.

The concert is called ‘An Evening with Tim Kliphuis.’ It will feature Violin Soloist Tim Kliphuis. The program includes Kliphuis’ Violin Concerto in D minor, “Ulysses,” and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 in E minor from “New World Symphony.”

Marquette Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director Octavio Más-Arocas, says this will be a fantastic concert for first-time orchestra listeners.

“This will be a great concert because we are doing a very exciting first concerto with sounds that you will recognize,” said Más-Arocas. “Also, a very popular, very well-known symphony that even if you don’t think that you know, you will start hearing it and then you will love.”

The concert will be this Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Kaufman Auditorium. Get tickets here.

