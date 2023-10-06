Manufacturing Day career fair held at Bay College West Campus

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College West Campus hosted the 6th annual Manufacturing Day career fair Friday.

The Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance organized businesses across Dickinson County to inform students about career opportunities in manufacturing.

Students were placed into sessions to do activities related to each manufacturing business.

DAEDA Executive Director Lois Ellis says students might not know how much industry surrounds them.

“We are just hoping to raise awareness and help the students understand the opportunities that are right here in their backyard with really fast-growing companies,” said Ellis. “You don’t have to be pigeonholed into one job your whole life there’s a lot of opportunity to move around.”

Dickinson-Iron Technical Center principal Michael Mulligan said the event is important to give students an idea of what they can learn at the tech center.

“At the Tech Center, our goal is to help those students who are mostly juniors and seniors when they come to our school, explore those careers in depth and hopefully find something that they really enjoy doing for their future,” said Mulligan.

Almost 300 students from five schools attended the event.

