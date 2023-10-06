Lawsuit over Texas Pete hot sauce not being from Texas dismissed, company says

(Gray News) - A lawsuit over Texas Pete hot sauce was dismissed this week.

According to a media release by the TW Garner Food Company, the parent company of the Texas Pete brand, Phillip White filed a motion on Sept. 28 to dismiss his lawsuit against the brand.

It wasn’t immediately released what prompted White to file that motion but the court dismissed the lawsuit in its entirety on Thursday.

“We at TW Garner Food Co. are delighted with this result. Since the lawsuit was filed, we have remained steadfast in our position that our product labels and trademark are truthful and not misleading in any respect and that the lawsuit had no merit,” TW Garner Food Co. President and CEO Ann Garner Riddle said.

White originally was suing the company over the sauce not being made in Texas, calling it false advertising because the hot sauce has no connection to the state.

The TW Garner Food Company is headquartered in North Carolina, where the sauce is also made.

White said he wouldn’t have bought the Louisiana-style hot sauce or paid as much for it if he had known that.

He argued that such advertising claims hurt smaller hot sauce companies in Texas that are trying to capitalize on their authenticity.

However, the courts did not agree with White’s claims.

“This concludes a yearlong lawsuit filed against TW Garner Food Co., which has consistently maintained that the claims were false,” the media release read.

