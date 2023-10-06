Ishpeming City Council considers plan to redevelop historic buildings

The City of Ishpeming is considering plans to redevelop the Anderson and Peninsula buildings.(WLUC)
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming is considering plans to redevelop the Anderson and Peninsula Buildings.

A representative said this plan is in the first stages of a proposal for development. The plan would turn the mostly vacant buildings into commercial spaces and apartments.

Craig Cugini, Ishpeming’s city manager, said the redevelopment would be a big investment in the city.

“We want to be a town that recognizes and supports its history, maintains it, keeps and preserves the beautiful architecture that we have, while making it fresh and new and bringing back the community spirit,” Cugini explained.

Cugini specified that the redevelopment would deliver 24 housing units for low-income residents.

The next Ishpeming City Council meeting is Nov. 8.

