Internationally known violinist hosts workshop, prepares for weekend concert tour in UP

By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday, an internationally known violinist is performing in Marquette. However, on Friday, he hosted a workshop for local musicians of all ages.

More than 20 musicians listened and played with Tim Kilphuis, a violinist from the Netherlands. Kilphuis taught students of all ages about European jazz music and how to improvise.

“We are talking about jazz music, which is very percussive,” said Kilphuis. “So, we have the wrong instrument, and we need to make up for that. I will be giving them bow techniques that make the bow sound much shorter and more percussive. That is the main thing I will be doing today. We will also be taking the big step of improvising without sheet music. Making your own notes is a big one for a lot of people, so we will be doing that today too.”

Participants ranged from middle school students to experienced adults. Marquette Senior High School (MSHS) Freshman Berkeley Thompson said she jumped on the opportunity to learn from Kilphuis.

“I want to learn how he is so comfortable and what he can do to prepare. In my eyes, I can’t prepare for improv,” Thompson said. “There must be some kind of way, if it’s mental or thinking about what he is going to play that he does to make it look so effortless.”

Kilphuis visited Marquette three years ago to teach workshops, and now he will play with the Marquette Symphony Orchestra on Saturday. The violinist said he is excited to be back in the U.P.

“Marquette, as a community, is very special to me,” Kilphuis said. “Last time I did a lot of workshops as well that were university-based. I worked with the university orchestra, and now this is a step up from that in terms of who is playing and who I am playing with.”

Kilphuis and the Marquette Symphony Orchestra will play Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Kaufman Auditorium. The violinist will continue his tour Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Recital Hall, and again Monday night at 7 p.m. in Escanaba at the Besse Center.

