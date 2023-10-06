Indoor mini golf course opens in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s another option for indoor recreation in the Marquette area.

Located in the parking lot of the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township, Par Planet will open its doors today at 2:00 p.m. for a grand opening celebration.

The course features 18 holes of black-lit mini golf.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by to chat with owner Jamie Pagent about her business endeavor.

She recommends that you book your tee time in advance and can do so as early as two months ahead of time up to one hour before.

An indoor mini golf facility opens in Marquette.

There will be prizes and surprises at the grand opening celebration!

Par Planet is open Tuesday - Thursday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 2:00 - 9:00 p.m., Saturday from noon - 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday from noon - 8:00 p.m.

You can book your tee time and view party packages at parplanet.com.

