Gusty winds, lake effect showers this weekend as UP falls into extended cooldown

Extensive cool stretch through Friday the 13th with lingering lake effect showers, gusty north winds.
Extensive cool stretch through Friday the 13th with lingering lake effect showers, gusty north winds.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A series of Canadian Prairies-based systems sweep west to east over Upper Michigan -- scattered showers and thunderstorms with few, brief downpours expected until the last system exits later Friday. A stiff northwesterly wind follows to bring a blustery autumn chill to the U.P. through early next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain with isolated light snow over the highlands west/central; gusty northwest winds exceeding 35 mph along the Lake Superior shore

>Lows: 30s/40

Saturday: Scattered lake effect rain with isolated light snow over the highlands west/central; mostly cloudy near the Lake Superior shore, sunnier south; windy and cold

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light lake effect rain/drizzle, isolated light snow over the highlands west/central; blustery

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain mainly east; blustery

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain (both lake effect and low pressure system-produced); blustery

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light rain (both lake effect and low pressure system-produced); seasonably cool

>Highs: 50

Thursday and Friday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

