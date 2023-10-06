Gusty winds, lake effect showers this weekend as UP falls into extended cooldown

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A series of Canadian Prairies-based systems sweep west to east over Upper Michigan -- scattered showers and thunderstorms with few, brief downpours expected until the last system exits later Friday. A stiff northwesterly wind follows to bring a blustery autumn chill to the U.P. through early next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain with isolated light snow over the highlands west/central; gusty northwest winds exceeding 35 mph along the Lake Superior shore

>Lows: 30s/40

Saturday: Scattered lake effect rain with isolated light snow over the highlands west/central; mostly cloudy near the Lake Superior shore, sunnier south; windy and cold

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light lake effect rain/drizzle, isolated light snow over the highlands west/central; blustery

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain mainly east; blustery

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain (both lake effect and low pressure system-produced); blustery

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light rain (both lake effect and low pressure system-produced); seasonably cool

>Highs: 50

Thursday and Friday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 50s

