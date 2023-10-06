Escanaba receives grant to revitalize Ludington Street

Craig Woerpel, director of the Downtown Development Authority, announced a $330,000 grant was...
Craig Woerpel, director of the Downtown Development Authority, announced a $330,000 grant was awarded to the city for revitalization projects on Ludington Street.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced $99.2 million in grant funding, with a grant included for the city of Escanaba.

Craig Woerpel, director of the Escanaba Downtown Development Authority, announced the $330,000 grant at Thursday’s City Council meeting.

The money will be used for revitalization projects on East Ludington Street, from the municipal dock to 5th Street.

“We’re looking at such things as ways to slow traffic down, maybe with bump outs, expanding the sidewalks in some areas, putting in more greenery,” Woerpel said. “Those things that people, when we talked to them, were all in agreement with.”

Also at the meeting, the council decided to not give City Manager Jim McNeil a formal annual review. Instead, they unanimously agreed he went “above and beyond” in the last year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marquette Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying the subject or...
Marquette Police Department seeking help from public to identify subject tied to larceny
The MSP reminds everyone to never share personal information with anyone you don't know and to...
Michigan State Police warn of new scam targeting gas customers
No foul play is expected.
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found in Holmes Township identified
2 car crash leads to vehicle fire in Marquette Tuesday afternoon. Courtesy: Owen Kinery
2 car crash leads to vehicle fire in Marquette Tuesday afternoon
Mugshot of Michael Egan
Update: Florida man arraigned for making threats against Menominee courthouse

Latest News

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Partridge Creek Farm constructs hoop house
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Partridge Creek Farm constructs hoop house
Kwik Trip Store Leader Tom Dekarske says the store has been packed since it opened.
Kwik Trip opens in Iron Mountain
The Leif Erikson Run starts at 9 a.m. Saturday morning outside Norway City Hall.
Norway hosts Leif Erikson Run
The Marquette store is completely revamped with improvements such as a new sushi bar, an...
Tadych’s Marketplace Foods celebrates revamped store