Escanaba receives grant to revitalize Ludington Street

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced $99.2 million in grant funding, with a grant included for the city of Escanaba.

Craig Woerpel, director of the Escanaba Downtown Development Authority, announced the $330,000 grant at Thursday’s City Council meeting.

The money will be used for revitalization projects on East Ludington Street, from the municipal dock to 5th Street.

“We’re looking at such things as ways to slow traffic down, maybe with bump outs, expanding the sidewalks in some areas, putting in more greenery,” Woerpel said. “Those things that people, when we talked to them, were all in agreement with.”

Also at the meeting, the council decided to not give City Manager Jim McNeil a formal annual review. Instead, they unanimously agreed he went “above and beyond” in the last year.

