David Bakhtiari will not play again this season, he announced Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers LT David Bakhtiari will not play again this season, he said to the media during a locker room interview on Friday.

His goal is to be back for the 2024 training camp, he said. Bakhtiari also said he doesn’t want to give up playing. He still has a passion and wants to be the best version of himself possible.

Bakhtiari has been on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Bakhtiari tore the ACL in his left knee on on Dec. 31, 2020, and has struggled to stay on the field since. He played in one game in 2021 and 11 games last season, missing three due to the knee injury and three more while recovering from an appendectomy. Bakhtiari started and played well in a season-opening victory at Chicago but had a setback afterward.

Bakhtiari, 31, is one of the NFL’s top pass blockers when healthy. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2020, and he received second-team honors in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

