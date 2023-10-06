Daniel Jackovich chosen as Marquette County Veteran of the Year

By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Veterans Alliance chose Daniel Jackovich as the 2023 Veteran of the Year.

Jackovich, who was born in Marquette in 1945, joined the Navy in November 1965 and continued until he was honorably discharged in 1970.

He has been volunteering at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans for the past 30 years. In addition to his volunteering, he spends his free time playing music for people in assisted living and nursing homes.

Jim Provost, Marquette County Veterans Alliance chair and last year’s Veteran of the Year, said they choose someone who spends their time giving back to the community and their fellow veterans.

“This isn’t a me thing, it’s a we thing,” said Provost. “Dan is really a deserving candidate for this year.”

Jackovich said it is an honor to be chosen.

“I’ll tell you, it’s just a great honor,” said Jackovich. “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d be chosen, you know. We’ve got so many great veterans in Marquette County doing a lot for the veterans and their families in so many different ways. We’ve been very blessed with good veterans in the Marquette area and it’s really just a true honor.”

There will be a ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Little Lake Department of Veterans Affairs office.

