‘Card Connoisseur’ cardmaking group celebrates World Card Day a day early

Participants were given three free cards to decorate however they wanted.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The ‘Card Connoisseur’ card-making group invited people to Doozers in Ishpeming to celebrate October 7th’s World Card Day, a day early.

Participants were given three free cards to decorate however they wanted. They were also entered to win a prize of secret paper crafting materials.

Susan Boback, a Card Connoisseur, said they like to think they’re cheering up the world, one card at a time.

“The fellowship of sitting around the table creating art,” said Boback. “Then there’s the sending it to someone and brightening up their day, then often there’s the response you get from a person that says, ‘you really made my day’ or ‘I really needed to know you loved me,’ or something like that.”

Updates on future events will be added to the Card Connoisseur Facebook page.

