Bear spotted on boat in marina

The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked boat. TOW BOAT US NAPLES AND MARCO ISLAND
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (CNN) - While bears in Alaska are busy fattening up for their winter hibernation, one in Florida is relaxing on a boat.

The owner of a tow boat company in Naples shot video Wednesday of a black bear walking around a docked boat at a marina.

Todd Dillman says he’s seen lots of animals there, alligators, pythons, but never a bear.

Experts say bears can smell food more than a mile away.

It’s usually the hunt for an easy meal that brings them into areas inhabited by humans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MSP reminds everyone to never share personal information with anyone you don't know and to...
Michigan State Police warn of new scam targeting gas customers
No foul play is expected.
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found in Holmes Township identified
MSHDA logo
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
The Marquette Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying the subject or...
Marquette Police Department seeking help from public to identify subject tied to larceny
Iron Mountain Crash
Taxi runs red light in Iron Mountain, causing 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked...
Bear spotted on boat in marina
Extensive cool stretch through Friday the 13th with lingering lake effect showers, gusty north...
Gusty winds, lake effect showers this weekend as UP falls into extended cooldown
Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court...
NY appeals court declines to halt Trump’s civil fraud trial while he contests a pretrial ruling
An Atlas 5 rocket with Amazon's Project Kuiper Protoflight spacecraft lifts off from Space...
Amazon launches test satellites for its planned internet service to compete with SpaceX