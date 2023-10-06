Automation Alley CEO Tom Kelly holds presentation on A.I., 3D printing manufacturing for MTU’s Showcase A.I. event

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Automation Alley CEO Tom Kelly held a presentation for students and staff at Michigan Tech University on Friday.

The presentation aimed to show attendees how new technologies are rapidly changing manufacturing in the U.S. This includes using Artificial Intelligence (AI), software-first mindset, distributed manufacturing and 3D printing to construct items ranging from toys to parts for cars and rockets with less materials and time.

“I give this presentation all around the country,” said Kelly. “At manufacturing facilities, at tradeshows, and it’s really to educate manufacturers on the pace of change, and how quickly the world is changing.”

Automation Alley is a Michigan-based industry knowledge center that works with Michigan manufacturers to help them understand these newer technologies. According to Kelly, using them can be a growth opportunity for these manufacturers.

“The one thing we ask of our manufacturers in the state of Michigan is to be open to learning about what’s coming,” continued Kelly. “You have to get involved, but it doesn’t take a lot of money to do so. We see it as a way for Michigan to actually regain its manufacturing prowess from around the world, and reshore a lot of manufacturing that’s been outsourced.”

One of Automation Alley’s projects to show the potential of these opportunities is Distributed Independent Agile Manufacturing on Demand, or Project Demand, which began in late 2020. Kelly said the project revolved around teaching and providing 300 small Michigan manufacturers with 3D printers, all within 20 to 25 miles of each other.

“So that they could be collaborative together,” added Kelly. “In other words, if you are a small manufacturer with one printer, you can make one part. By being a part of his network, those manufacturers can make 300 parts at a time, and that allows them to be big when they need to be when they want to bid large contracts, and they can be small and nimble when they want to be.”

The presentation was part of the final day of the university’s three-day Showcase A.I. event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.