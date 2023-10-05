You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next eclipse after Oct. 14

The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.(JAXA/NASA, CNN Chile)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After the upcoming solar eclipse in mid-October, the next one won’t appear again until 2046.

The annular, or “ring of fire,” eclipse occurs when the moon is in front of the sun, creating a circle of light with darkness in the middle.

NASA said the Oct. 14 eclipse will be visible in all continental states, including Alaska.

The eclipse starts just after 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct 14, and will last a few minutes in each location.

Remember not to look up at the sun, even during the phenomenon.

You can look at it with certified eclipse glasses or special camera and telescope lenses.

Another option is to watch it streaming on NASA’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marquette Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying the subject or...
Marquette Police Department seeking help from public to identify subject tied to larceny
2 car crash leads to vehicle fire in Marquette Tuesday afternoon. Courtesy: Owen Kinery
2 car crash leads to vehicle fire in Marquette Tuesday afternoon
Mugshot of Michael Egan
Update: Florida man arraigned for making threats against Menominee courthouse
thundershower
Few thundershowers then fall pattern gets underway
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
The US is forgiving more federal student loans in a bid to tackle ‘unsustainable debt’ for borrowers

Latest News

Following the parade, the Patriots will play against the Kingsford Flivvers.
Westwood High School prepares for inaugural homecoming parade
FILE - An ARC Automotive, Inc. manufacturing facility is seen Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in...
US government seems ready to order a recall of millions of air bag inflators for safety concerns
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Donald Trump may visit the Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker, AP sources say
MSHDA logo
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program