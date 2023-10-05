Yellow Dog Trail closed in Ironwood due to burning wildfire

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - A wildfire was discovered on the northeast side of the McCormick Wilderness east of the Yellow Dog River on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the USDA Forest Service, the fire is mostly burning in the McCormick wilderness with a portion on the southeast side of the fire burning on private land.

Forest Service and Michigan Department of Natural Resources personnel are on scene of the incident utilizing minimum impact suppression tactics in the wilderness portion and suppression tactics on private land. The fire is burning in a remote forested area consisting of both hardwoods and conifers.

There are currently no structures threatened.

The Yellow Dog Trail is closed until further notice for public and firefighter safety. Signs will be posted at the trailhead.

Aircraft will be monitoring the fire and assisting crews on the ground.

Smoke may be visible in the local area. Responders are asking the public to heed emergency personnel.

Start Date: October 4, 2023.

Location: McCormick Wilderness

Size: 98 acres

Cause: Under investigation

Resources: Forest Service and Michigan DNR Fire Engines

