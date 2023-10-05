Westwood High School prepares for inaugural homecoming parade

Following the parade, the Patriots will play against the Kingsford Flivvers.
Following the parade, the Patriots will play against the Kingsford Flivvers.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new tradition is starting at a school district in Marquette County this fall.

Students at Westwood High School are already feeling homecoming fever. This year, the festivities will look a little different.

Parent Kelly Milano is one organizer behind the district’s first-ever homecoming parade.

“The last couple of years have been really difficult all across the school districts, but especially here in our district and I saw a need as we’re trying to increase student excitement and all of that I saw a need we didn’t have a parade. We’re one of the only schools who didn’t and so I stepped up and we’re getting it done,” Milano said.

Athletic Director Jake Skewis says the homecoming festivities are for everyone.

“We’ll have a food truck, games, raffles and everything going on. So it’s not necessarily just for Patriot alums or people that live right in West Ishpeming, but for everyone to come down and have some fun,” Skewis said.

Skewis says the parade is a perfect way to prepare for the Patriots’ big homecoming game against the Kingsford Flivvers.

“For me the big thing with the parade is getting everyone to campus, getting everyone to the schools. Our booster club will be setting up for their games that they do. So we should have a good crowd. Just kind of them seeing that they have the community support too kind of giving them that extra fire for the game,” Skewis said.

Senior Jayce Arseneau who has been working on one of five floats that will appear in the parade says the experience has brought everyone together.

“Seeing my fellow students getting an Ike really excited over something like this is really awesome, you know because we’re all hands-on and it’s all just you know coming together, you know building bonds between each other, so it’s really nice,” Arseneau said.

The parade - rain or shine - starts at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon beginning at Aspen Ridge Elementary and ending in front of Westwood High School.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marquette Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying the subject or...
Marquette Police Department seeking help from public to identify subject tied to larceny
2 car crash leads to vehicle fire in Marquette Tuesday afternoon. Courtesy: Owen Kinery
2 car crash leads to vehicle fire in Marquette Tuesday afternoon
Mugshot of Michael Egan
Update: Florida man arraigned for making threats against Menominee courthouse
thundershower
Few thundershowers then fall pattern gets underway
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
The US is forgiving more federal student loans in a bid to tackle ‘unsustainable debt’ for borrowers

Latest News

MSHDA logo
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
They have some paving, shoulder gravel work, signs to install and rumble strips to grind into...
Pavement repair and safety improvement project for US-41 nears completion
Iron Mountain Crash
Taxi runs red light in Iron Mountain, causing 2-vehicle crash
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the human remains were found near the...
Update: Skeletal remains found in Dickinson County still under investigation, no foul play suspected