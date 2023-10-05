Westwood High School prepares for inaugural homecoming parade

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new tradition is starting at a school district in Marquette County this fall.

Students at Westwood High School are already feeling homecoming fever. This year, the festivities will look a little different.

Parent Kelly Milano is one organizer behind the district’s first-ever homecoming parade.

“The last couple of years have been really difficult all across the school districts, but especially here in our district and I saw a need as we’re trying to increase student excitement and all of that I saw a need we didn’t have a parade. We’re one of the only schools who didn’t and so I stepped up and we’re getting it done,” Milano said.

Athletic Director Jake Skewis says the homecoming festivities are for everyone.

“We’ll have a food truck, games, raffles and everything going on. So it’s not necessarily just for Patriot alums or people that live right in West Ishpeming, but for everyone to come down and have some fun,” Skewis said.

Skewis says the parade is a perfect way to prepare for the Patriots’ big homecoming game against the Kingsford Flivvers.

“For me the big thing with the parade is getting everyone to campus, getting everyone to the schools. Our booster club will be setting up for their games that they do. So we should have a good crowd. Just kind of them seeing that they have the community support too kind of giving them that extra fire for the game,” Skewis said.

Senior Jayce Arseneau who has been working on one of five floats that will appear in the parade says the experience has brought everyone together.

“Seeing my fellow students getting an Ike really excited over something like this is really awesome, you know because we’re all hands-on and it’s all just you know coming together, you know building bonds between each other, so it’s really nice,” Arseneau said.

The parade - rain or shine - starts at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon beginning at Aspen Ridge Elementary and ending in front of Westwood High School.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.