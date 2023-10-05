Taxi runs red light in Iron Mountain, causing 2-vehicle crash

Iron Mountain Crash
Iron Mountain Crash(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - One driver sustained what police say appeared to be minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Iron Mountain.

The crash occurred at the intersection of N. Stephenson Ave. and E. Main. TV6 spoke to an Iron Mountain police officer on the phone, who said video surveillance showed the taxi driver ran the red light at the intersection, hitting the blue SUV.

A TV6 reporter on scene and the Iron Mountain police officer confirmed the driver of the SUV sustained what appeared to be minor injuries and was put into an ambulance to be checked by medical personnel. The police officer said beyond that, he does not know the extent of that driver’s injuries. The Taxi driver was uninjured.

The Iron Mountain Police Department, the Iron Mountain Fire Department, and Integrity Care EMS responded.

