UP Indoor Golf to host open house Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For those looking to play an outdoor sport like golf during the winter, there’s now a new opportunity in Marquette.

U.P. Indoor Golf is having an open house on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The owners say they are located inside of Advantage Training on West Ridge Street in Marquette. The facility has all types of simulated sports like golf, disk golf, bowling, soccer and more.

Co-owner Andrew Mattson said U.P. Indoor Golf will be open year-round. The open house is just the beginning.

“[We are] letting the public have a first look at the facility and try out the simulators and see what we have to offer,” Mattson said. “Then, we are also having a closest-to-the-pin competition and then we will have cash prizes for an adult and kids’ division, and we’ve got some free goodies to hand out to people.”

The owners also said after Sunday, U.P. Indoor Golf will be open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Their weekend hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

