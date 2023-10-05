Tahquamenon Falls Riverboat Tours may not reopen next season

SOO JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula tourist attraction may be closing for good.

Joe Beach and Robert Hunter started the Tahquamenon Falls Riverboat Tours in 1927.

Kris and Dixie Stewart have been the owners since 1982.

Now, the couple said the tourist attraction needs a new owner, as they are retiring.

“We have it listed,” Dixie Stewart said. “We’re trying to find a new buyer, we have several people looking but nothing official happening yet. We’d certainly entertain anybody contacting us who might be interested in buying us out.”

Stewart said, if the attraction is not sold, they do not plan on reopening next spring.

She explained they’re willing to negotiate to sell certain aspects of the attraction.

“If we don’t get someone that wants to buy the entire operation, we would be open to selling it to someone who maybe just wants to do the train operation only,” Stewart said. “If that doesn’t work out either then all the equipment and the tools and everything will all just be sold off and some of the property too.”

Stewart said the tours provide an economic benefit to the surrounding towns.

“A lot of people stay in Newberry, they eat at the restaurants, they buy gas at the gas stations and so it does have a big impact on the local community, having a local attraction,” Stewart said. “Otherwise, they drive up to the falls, they spend a couple of hours there and they’re down to the next town and they don’t stay in Newberry very much.”

Stewart said the new owners would get 160 acres of land in Soo Junction and near M-28.

“They would get this boat, they would get all the train equipment and everything it takes to run the trip,” Stewart said. “They would be leasing the tracks, the dock area, and the buildings that are at the dock.”

Stewart also said, while she is sad to be leaving, she is excited to spend some quality time with her family.

To inquire about purchasing the attraction, call 888-778-7246.

The final tour of the season is on October 7.

