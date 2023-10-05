Tadych’s Marketplace Foods celebrates revamped store

Tadych’s Marketplace Foods' ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Tadych’s Marketplace Foods' ribbon-cutting ceremony.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Remodeling construction is now complete at Tadych’s Marketplace Foods.

The Marquette store is completely revamped with improvements such as a new sushi bar, an updated liquor section and even a Caribou Coffee shop. Tadych’s hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the refurbished store.

Coborn’s Inc., the store’s parent company, says its customers have been very supportive during construction.

“We are grateful for our customers’ patience through all this,” said Dennis Host, Coborn’s Inc. senior vice president of marketing. “We know it has been disruptive and has not been easy, but we’re hoping they’ll hang in there with us and come in and see the all-new store.”

In addition to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, there was also a host of special deals and free samples folks could enjoy during their shopping trip.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

