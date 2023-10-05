State of Michigan offers rental assistance program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State of Michigan is helping people pay their rent.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is offering the Housing Choice Voucher Program. It’s a federally funded rental assistance program that helps low-income Michiganders pay their rent. Residents in U.P. counties can apply for the program’s waitlist from 11 a.m. on Oct. 17 until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Applicants will be selected to apply for the program after that.

Community Action Alger-Marquette’s Director of Homeless Services, Ashley Sellnow, says this program will be especially useful in the U.P.

“Housing is really hard to come by, and if you do find housing, it’s pretty expensive,” said Sellnow. “This [program] allows families to live in good housing and be able to have the Housing Choice Voucher pay for a portion and they pay for a portion so that they have a better quality of life.”

Starting Oct. 17 can apply for the program’s waitlist here.

