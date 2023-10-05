State of Michigan offers rental assistance program

MSHDA logo
MSHDA logo(MSHDA)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State of Michigan is helping people pay their rent.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is offering the Housing Choice Voucher Program. It’s a federally funded rental assistance program that helps low-income Michiganders pay their rent. Residents in U.P. counties can apply for the program’s waitlist from 11 a.m. on Oct. 17 until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Applicants will be selected to apply for the program after that.

Community Action Alger-Marquette’s Director of Homeless Services, Ashley Sellnow, says this program will be especially useful in the U.P.

“Housing is really hard to come by, and if you do find housing, it’s pretty expensive,” said Sellnow. “This [program] allows families to live in good housing and be able to have the Housing Choice Voucher pay for a portion and they pay for a portion so that they have a better quality of life.”

Starting Oct. 17 can apply for the program’s waitlist here.

Information flyer

Application Portal login page

List of preferences and how to qualify

Tenant Guidelines

Landlord Guidelines

Housing Choice Voucher Applicant Briefing

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marquette Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying the subject or...
Marquette Police Department seeking help from public to identify subject tied to larceny
2 car crash leads to vehicle fire in Marquette Tuesday afternoon. Courtesy: Owen Kinery
2 car crash leads to vehicle fire in Marquette Tuesday afternoon
Mugshot of Michael Egan
Update: Florida man arraigned for making threats against Menominee courthouse
thundershower
Few thundershowers then fall pattern gets underway
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
The US is forgiving more federal student loans in a bid to tackle ‘unsustainable debt’ for borrowers

Latest News

They have some paving, shoulder gravel work, signs to install and rumble strips to grind into...
Pavement repair and safety improvement project for US-41 nears completion
Iron Mountain Crash
Taxi runs red light in Iron Mountain, causing 2-vehicle crash
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the human remains were found near the...
Update: Skeletal remains found in Dickinson County still under investigation, no foul play suspected
The MSP reminds everyone to never share personal information with anyone you don't know and to...
Michigan State Police warn of new scam targeting gas customers