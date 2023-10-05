Rainy and cool stretch going into the weekend
Thursday morning starts off mostly quiet but rain chances quickly rise by the start of the afternoon with brushes of rain in the central and western counties. Throughout Thursday afternoon there are even chances of isolated thunderstorms possible in the west. Rain chances linger into Friday as temperatures will plummet into the 40s for some by the start of the weekend. Rain is looking to wrap up around the start of the work week next week.
Thursday: Increasing clouds throughout the day; scattered rain with chances of thundershowers
>Highs: Mid to High 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; windy with chances of thunderstorms in the west and central counties
>Highs: High 40s to Mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies; lake effect rain with windy conditions
>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies; lingering chances for light rain
>Highs: Mid to High 40s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light drizzle and cool
>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy; chances of scattered rain with seasonal air
>Highs: 50s
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.