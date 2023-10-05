‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ opens Friday at Bonifas Arts Center

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Overacting is usually frowned upon in theater, but in the newest comedy by Players de Noc in Escanaba, it’s required.

“The Play that goes Wrong” is a play about the opening night of another play, a murder-mystery. Actors in the show play other actors who are then playing characters in the murder-mystery. Make sense?

Pete Ammel, one of the actors, described the show as a play within a play.

“What happens is the place goes up, and everything goes wrong, everything, and it is just awesome,” Ammel said. “And the play keeps going as the show must go on, right? So, it’s just this huge comedy, within a comedy, about a comedy. It’s wonderful.”

Ammel said the play is for everybody, and he would give it a PG rating.

“The Play that goes Wrong,” opens Friday, Oct. 6. at the Bonifas Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased on the Players de Noc website by clicking the yellow ticket icon in the upper right corner or at the box office.

