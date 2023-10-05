‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ opens Friday at Bonifas Arts Center

Seasoned actors play actors, playing characters in the latest comedy by Players de Noc.
Seasoned actors play actors, playing characters in the latest comedy by Players de Noc.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Overacting is usually frowned upon in theater, but in the newest comedy by Players de Noc in Escanaba, it’s required.

“The Play that goes Wrong” is a play about the opening night of another play, a murder-mystery. Actors in the show play other actors who are then playing characters in the murder-mystery. Make sense?

Pete Ammel, one of the actors, described the show as a play within a play.

“What happens is the place goes up, and everything goes wrong, everything, and it is just awesome,” Ammel said. “And the play keeps going as the show must go on, right? So, it’s just this huge comedy, within a comedy, about a comedy. It’s wonderful.”

Ammel said the play is for everybody, and he would give it a PG rating.

“The Play that goes Wrong,” opens Friday, Oct. 6. at the Bonifas Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased on the Players de Noc website by clicking the yellow ticket icon in the upper right corner or at the box office.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Aaron Nowicki
Former UP priest found guilty of child sexually abusive activity
Sun and clouds
Record high broken for Oct. 3 at NWS Marquette
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
The Marquette Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying the subject or...
Marquette Police Department seeking help from public to identify subject tied to larceny
2 car crash leads to vehicle fire in Marquette Tuesday afternoon. Courtesy: Owen Kinery
2 car crash leads to vehicle fire in Marquette Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Plaidurday celebration competition heats UP
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Plaidurday celebration competition heats UP
Despite starting in Lansing, the Plaidurday tradition was created by Yooper and owner of the...
3 UP cities compete to have the most people clad in plaid
Loud Acre Farm in Crystal Falls is hosting its 4th annual Field of Screams every weekend in...
Field of Screams returns for 4th year at Loud Acre Farm
The theme for 2024 will be “From Forests to Shores, We Love the Outdoors.”
MTU prepares for annual Winter Carnival