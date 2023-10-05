Pink Pumpkin race returns to Gladstone this weekend

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend marks the 12th year for the annual Pink Pumpkin race.

The annual 5K run/walk focuses on raising cancer awareness and support in Delta County. Organizers say every dollar raised goes to help people in Delta County who are going through cancer treatment.

There will be bucket raffle items donated by local businesses, baked goods for sale, a 50-50 drawing and hot dogs.

Organizers said last year they raised enough money to support one family a week for the entire year.

“A lot of people don’t know what to do when someone they love has cancer,” said Joy McKnight, event organizer. “So, this way, they’ve got the opportunity to come done, maybe put some money in these great bucket raffles and help support the family in that way.”

McKnight said in past years, community members have come to the event to mingle and connect even when they didn’t participate in the 5K.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Gladstone Pavilion.

