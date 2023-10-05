Pavement repair and safety improvement project for US-41 nears completion

They have some paving, shoulder gravel work, signs to install and rumble strips to grind into the pavement left to complete.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The US Highway 41 roadwork between Marquette and Negaunee is nearly complete.

This $5.7 million project repaired pavement and improved safety aspects on the turnarounds from Iroquois Drive in Negaunee to Brickyard Road in Marquette Township.

The project was expected to be completed in late September, but rain caused unexpected delays.

Dan Weingarten, MDOT U.P. communications representative, said these should take roughly a week to complete.

“We think that once the project is done and people experience the nice new pavement and the improvements that we’ve made at the crossovers there for safety, they’ll appreciate all the work that has gone into it,” said Weingarten.

Weingarten said this section is one of the busiest in the central Upper Peninsula, so exercise caution when driving through until the cones are removed and work is finished.

