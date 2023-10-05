Partridge Creek Farm building ‘hoop house’ to extend growing season

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Partridge Creek Farm employees and volunteers have begun construction on a 30-by-72-foot hoop house.

A hoop house is a structure designed to extend the growing season. The project is funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm to School Grant that Partridge Creek Farm was awarded earlier in the year.

Allison Stawara, Partridge Creek Farm farm manager, said the hoop house will allow them to have fresh local food later in the year and earlier in the spring.

“Hoop houses are great for growing things that are cold sensitive, so tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and then in the wintertime we’ll be able to grow ‘cold loving’ crops like spinach and kale, and have those things survive the winter,” said Stawara.

Partridge Creek Farm will be hosting the rescheduled volunteer day on Saturday at 9 a.m. at 550 Cleveland Avenue in Ishpeming.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.