Norway hosts Leif Erikson Run

Norway will host the Leif Erikson Run Saturday October 7th.
Norway will host the Leif Erikson Run Saturday October 7th.(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Norway will host a day of running on Saturday.

The Leif Erikson Run starts at 9 a.m. Saturday morning outside Norway City Hall. Participants can choose to run a 2 mile, 5k or 10k race.

Race Director Tori Normand said medals will be awarded after the race.

“The first-place finishers get a large medallion,” said Normand. “It’s actually also a costume contest, so if you come dressed as a Viking, we have a special medallion for the person that’s deemed best dressed.”

Participants can sign up online or in-person before the event.

