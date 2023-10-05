Nonprofit organizations from across the UP meet at conference

By Tristen Kendrick
Oct. 5, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nonprofits around the U.P. are continuing to make an impact in the community, one step at a time.

On Thursday more than 70 Nonprofit organizations around the U.P. gathered at the Northern Michigan University Northern Center. They were taking part in the annual Grow and Lead U.P. nonprofit conference. Grow and Lead CEO Amy Quinn said these nonprofits help build community in many ways.

“They feed the hungry, they help provide shelter, they provide arts and culture and all of that is with the work of people that are willing to donate and be generous,” Quinn said.

The conference Keynote Speaker Kelley Kuhn said the U.P. has a high rate of charitable organizations.

“Nonprofits in the Upper Peninsula make up about 10% of our nonprofits in Michigan, and we have about 42,000 nonprofit charitable organizations whose missions vary from health care issues to human services and the environment, youth, all of those pressing topics that are happing in youth everywhere,” Kuhn said.

Partridge Creek Farms Executive Director May Tsupros was also in attendance. They said their organization is working to provide long-term solutions to food insecurity issues in Marquette County.

“We are growing food and community gardens, and we are building new intergenerational farms,” Tsupros said. “So, we will be feeding the community thousands of pounds of fresh local food into the school cafeterias and into the homes of SNAP EBT customers. We also have a really robust farm-to-school program.”

Quinn said the future of nonprofits looks bright. She also says over the next five to ten years, U.P. residents could see more of them starting up.

