Negaunee Senior Center offering cognitive assessments for senior citizens, retirees during October

Call the center at (906) 475-6266 to make an appointment.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A licensed pathologist will be offering cognitive assessments for senior citizens during the month of October.

For only $25, Chris Harkness, MS-CCC-SLP, Licensed Speech/Language Pathologist, will be performing 30-minute cognitive assessments at the Negaunee Senior Center. There is no doctor’s order required.

A variety of skills will be tested, such as orientation, auditory comprehension, decision making and memory.

Harkness said this assessment gives people a starting point for how they are doing, and there is no need to worry.

“[People] might think because they misplaced their car keys or walk into a room and not remember why they’re there that they’re slipping. What this cognitive assessment does is really provide them with the reassurance that those are actually very normal things that we all experience,” said the pathologist.

Harkness said people ages 60 or one year after retirement are encouraged to take this assessment.

“After we retire, our structure for our typical day has changed, and people will say they’re not as aware or able to focus or concentrate the same way they did when they were working, and that’s all typical, that’s part of that transition.”

Assessments will take place on Monday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. then there will be a lunch presentation by Chris Harkness, and then assessments will continue from 1-4 p.m.

Call the Negaunee Senior Center at (906) 475-6266 to make an appointment.

