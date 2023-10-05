Michigan State Police warn of new scam targeting gas customers

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is warning gas customers of a new scam targeting important financial information.

The MSP says it has received two reported cases of an individual posing as a gas company employee promising customers a lowered rate if they can see their latest bill. According to the MSP, the individual then takes a photo of the bill and uses it to gain access to your bank account.

So far there have been two cases of this scam. One in Marquette County and one in Manistique County.

“Do not give them your bill, do not give them your personal identification or your driver’s license anything that would identify you to them, don’t give them any of that information. If they are legit you can call into that company and verify that information, but right now this is kind of a disturbing trend that people are actually going door to door and scamming some of our residents,” MSP 8th District Public Information Officer, Mark Giannunzio said.

Giannunzio says if you see something suspicious to contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.

