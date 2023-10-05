Michigan State Police warn of new scam targeting gas customers

The MSP reminds everyone to never share personal information with anyone you don't know and to...
The MSP reminds everyone to never share personal information with anyone you don't know and to contact the parent office of anyone posing as a company official.(WLUC)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is warning gas customers of a new scam targeting important financial information.

The MSP says it has received two reported cases of an individual posing as a gas company employee promising customers a lowered rate if they can see their latest bill. According to the MSP, the individual then takes a photo of the bill and uses it to gain access to your bank account.

So far there have been two cases of this scam. One in Marquette County and one in Manistique County.

“Do not give them your bill, do not give them your personal identification or your driver’s license anything that would identify you to them, don’t give them any of that information. If they are legit you can call into that company and verify that information, but right now this is kind of a disturbing trend that people are actually going door to door and scamming some of our residents,” MSP 8th District Public Information Officer, Mark Giannunzio said.

Giannunzio says if you see something suspicious to contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marquette Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying the subject or...
Marquette Police Department seeking help from public to identify subject tied to larceny
2 car crash leads to vehicle fire in Marquette Tuesday afternoon. Courtesy: Owen Kinery
2 car crash leads to vehicle fire in Marquette Tuesday afternoon
Mugshot of Michael Egan
Update: Florida man arraigned for making threats against Menominee courthouse
thundershower
Few thundershowers then fall pattern gets underway
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
The US is forgiving more federal student loans in a bid to tackle ‘unsustainable debt’ for borrowers

Latest News

MSHDA logo
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
They have some paving, shoulder gravel work, signs to install and rumble strips to grind into...
Pavement repair and safety improvement project for US-41 nears completion
Iron Mountain Crash
Taxi runs red light in Iron Mountain, causing 2-vehicle crash
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the human remains were found near the...
Update: Skeletal remains found in Dickinson County still under investigation, no foul play suspected