Michigan business leaders form coalition to advocate for industry in state legislature

By Riley Connell
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s industry leaders are joining forces to advocate for the needs of businesses across the state, as worker tensions continue to climb.

The fight for more paid leave for working families, fair wages from employers and better overall working conditions has pushed laborers in both the auto and health care industries to the picket line.

“Again, we’re fighting for a better future, not just for ourselves but for the entire working class,” said UAW President Shawn Fain, as he reminds striking workers on a Delta Township picket line what their fight is for. “You know, when we negotiate good contracts, everybody else comes up with us and that’s what this is all about.”

In the state legislature, lawmakers are considering bills that would meet some of those workers’ demands, and potentially impact Michigan businesses. In hopes that companies can find a seat at the table when it comes to introducing legislation, several organizations representing Michigan industries have formed the Great Lakes Growth Coalition.

The coalition is broken down into four smaller coalitions, each one advocating for their own issue. Those groups include the United Against Benefit Mandates Coalition, Coalition for Clean, Affordable and Reliable Energy, Coalition for Career Freedom and the MI Employment Certainty Coalition.

All four of the coalitions specify on their respective web pages the House and Senate Bills they’re currently working to either support or oppose. One key point of opposition for the coalition is in regard to mandated paid family leave, targeting House Bills 4574 and 4575, and Senate Bills 332 and 333.

“We’ve seen a clear trend this year, in seeing anti-business kinds of legislation,” said Michigan Manufacturers Association Executive Vice President of Government Affairs & Workforce Development Mike Johnston.

The newly formed coalition, made up in part by the Michigan Manufacturers Association, Detroit Chamber of Commerce, Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce and Michigan Chamber of Commerce, wants to be the voice that speaks for businesses when it comes to developing those laws directly affecting workers, and ultimately, their employers.

“We really are asking legislators to slow down, stop, listen, and help understand the business community’s position on these things,” said Michigan Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of Business Advocacy Wendy Block.

Block is hoping the coalition can be a step toward finding common ground between employers and employees.

“It can’t be entirely the businesses way, it can’t be entirely the workers way,” she said. “We need to really find that common ground, and you’re seeing that play out right now with the UAW strike.”

The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), an organization supporting and representing labor unions, has pushed back against some of the coalition’s stances against workers’ rights laws. In a statement to News 10, it said:

“The policies being put forward in Lansing are overwhelmingly popular and vital to ensuring a strong and thriving workforce. 75% of Michigan voters support expanding workers’ rights and want the legislature to pass policies that empower working people. That’s why they elected pro-worker majorities in the legislature last November. After decades of attacks on collective bargaining rights, wages, benefits, and freedom in the workplace, Lansing is finally putting workers first, delivering on the promises they made to voters.”

The office of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also released a statement in response to the formation of the coalition, saying:

“Governor Whitmer has built a proven strategy to grow our economy, helping Michigan secure 36,000 auto jobs, bring our unemployment down to a record low, and win the title as the No. 1 state for clean energy jobs. We’ve made a lot of great progress, but we know there’s more we can do on the things that people and employers value inside and outside the workplace. As the world is racing to win the future of jobs and manufacturing, Michigan is at an inflection point. We can either stick our head in the sand and pursue the Michigan Chamber’s same failed economic policies that led to jobs being shipped overseas or we can revive American manufacturing, bring jobs home for the first time in decades, and make our state competitive once again. Governor Whitmer prefers to make things in Michigan with Michigan workers and will work with anyone to get things done.”

