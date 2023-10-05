Marquette Symphony Orchestra takes center stage at Kaufman Auditorium this weekend
An unforgettable musical journey awaits with special guest and violinist, Tim Kliphuis
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - ‘An Evening with Tim Kliphuis’ is set to hit the stage this Saturday, October 7th at the Kaufman Auditorium.
Tim Kliphuis is an internationally known and award-winning violist who created a unique style that embraces classical, jazz, and folk music.
The evening’s program includes: a Violin Concerto in D minor, “Ulysses” - Tim Kliphuis, soloist and composer and Symphony No. 9 in E minor, “From the New World” - Antonin Dvorak
When: 7:30 P.M.
Tickets: start at $15 / $10 Students
Click here to purchase tickets
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.