Marquette Symphony Orchestra takes center stage at Kaufman Auditorium this weekend

An unforgettable musical journey awaits with special guest and violinist, Tim Kliphuis
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - ‘An Evening with Tim Kliphuis’ is set to hit the stage this Saturday, October 7th at the Kaufman Auditorium.

Tim Kliphuis is an internationally known and award-winning violist who created a unique style that embraces classical, jazz, and folk music.

The evening’s program includes: a Violin Concerto in D minor, “Ulysses” - Tim Kliphuis, soloist and composer and Symphony No. 9 in E minor, “From the New World” - Antonin Dvorak

When: 7:30 P.M.

Tickets: start at $15 / $10 Students

Click here to purchase tickets

