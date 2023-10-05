Kwik Trip opens in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Kwik Trip opened its first location in Dickinson County this morning.

Located on Stephenson Avenue north of downtown Iron Mountain, customers can fuel up on gas and buy hot food and groceries.

Kwik Trip Store Leader Tom Dekarske says the store has been packed since it opened.

“We had about 35 guests waiting prior to us opening this morning,” said Dekarske. “Some of the first ones started arriving quarter after four. It’s been busy all day, our guests are excited we’re here, we’re excited to be here.”

Dekarske says the Kwik trip company culture meshes well with the Iron Mountain community.

“We interviewed a number of employees that certainly have helped bring our culture to life,” said Dekarske. “With us being a family-owned company, we want to treat our guests like we want to be treated and we have hired a number of great employees that can help us bring that to life.”

Iron Mountain resident Michaelene Chartier is excited to experience the store.

“I am so excited that Kwik Trip made it to Iron Mountain. When I saw them building this I was like, ‘yes they followed me north,’ so I am so excited Kwik Trip made it to this area,” Chartier said.

Kwik Trip is also opening a location in Kingsford in November.

