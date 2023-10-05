Feeding America to distribute in Dickinson and Marquette counties Thursday

Feeding America Logo.
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan has two distribution events scheduled for Thursday in the Upper Peninsula.

The first event is in Marquette County and is located at North Iron Church, at 910 Palms Avenue in Ishpeming. Distribution is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The second event is in Dickinson County and is located at the Norway Community Food Pantry at 130 O’Dill Drive. Distribution there begins at 3:00 p.m. Central time.

If you are physically unable to attend, and have someone pick food up for you, they must provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

Both of these pantries are drive-thru events. It is asked that anyone picking up food please stay in their car.

