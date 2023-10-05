Fall health check: Staying healthy during cold and flu season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fall is in full swing across the U.P., but with brisk mornings and falling leaves also comes cold and flu season.

Both of the respiratory viruses can make for an unpleasant infection period and share numerous symptoms, making it difficult to know what you’re battling.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visits Monarch Healthcare to speak with Lacy Williams and Annie Skewis about the measures you can take to stay healthy over the colder months.

Tia Trudgeon talks cold & flu season and staying healthy during the cold months at Monarch Healthcare.

It can be difficult to determine whether your nagging cough is from the common cold or the flu.

Some common symptoms of both the flu and common cold include:

Coughing

Congestion (e.g. runny nose or post-nasal drip)

Sneezing

Sore throat

The flu, however, can cause more severe symptoms that aren’t often experienced with the common cold.

Some symptoms of the flu virus include:

Fever

Chills

Muscle and body aches

The flu does not discriminate and can infect anyone, but not everyone will be equally affected. Though many experience the flu like any other passing illness, individuals with certain health and age-related factors can be susceptible to more severe symptoms.

Some of these health and age-related factors include:

Adults 65 years and older

Children 2 years and younger

Respiratory issues (e.g., asthma and COPD)

Immunodeficiency

Cancer

Chronic disease (e.g., diabetes)

There are several preventative measures you can take to protect yourself from infection.

Practicing habits like handwashing and coughing into your elbow can help prevent transmission and infection.

Getting vaccinated is also regarded by health care experts as one of the most reliable preventative methods for infection. Though few vaccines are 100% effective, studies show that they can aid in minimizing the severity of your symptoms. While it is possible to experience flu-like symptoms after your vaccination, it doesn’t mean you contracted the virus from the vaccine. It is often a sign that your body is developing an immune response. However, it can take the body around two weeks to build a strong enough immune response to combat the disease, meaning it is possible to become infected with a virus in that timeframe.

If you experience infection from either virus, there are several treatment options you can take.

Tia Trudgeon talks cold & flu season and staying healthy at Monarch Healthcare.

The common cold will resolve in a matter of days and usually lasting no longer than a week for many. Practicing symptomatic care, such as getting some rest, taking fluids, and taking over-the-counter cold medicine can help lessen the effects of your symptoms. However, if you experience a cold that lingers after fourteen days, contact your local healthcare provider immediately. It could be a sign of bacterial infection.

Practicing similar symptomatic care can aid in treating the flu. However, there are several measures your health care provider can take if symptoms worsen.

Tamiflu is an anti-viral medication that’s administered within the first 48 hours of infection and can help manage symptoms and shorten their duration. However, some types of infection require immediate medical attention. If you experience shortness of breath, chest pain, and severe dehydration, visit your local emergency room immediately.

To learn more about Monarch Healthcare, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.