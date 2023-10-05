Cold October gales to bring rain, brief wintry surprises to the weekend

By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A series of Canadian Prairies-based systems sweep west to east over Upper Michigan -- scattered showers and thunderstorms with few, brief downpours expected until the last system exits later Friday. A stiff northwesterly wind follows to bring a blustery autumn chill to the U.P. through early next week.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, tapering off overnight; light effect rain west in the morning; southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain west, scattered showers and few thunderstorms central/east before full transition to lake effect rain late; evening isolated rain/snow mix in the western highlands; blustery with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s/50s (less chilly east)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain; windy and cold

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect rain, drizzle; windy and cold

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain mainly east; windy and cold

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain (both lake effect and low pressure system-produced); blustery

>Highs: 40s/50

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light rain (both lake effect and low pressure system-produced); seasonably cool

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain; seasonably cool

>Highs: 50

