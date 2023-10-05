Cold October gales to bring rain, brief wintry surprises to the weekend
Gale-force wind gusts bring rain, isolated mix in the highlands plus sharp fall cooldown through Monday.
NWS alerts in effect HERE.
A series of Canadian Prairies-based systems sweep west to east over Upper Michigan -- scattered showers and thunderstorms with few, brief downpours expected until the last system exits later Friday. A stiff northwesterly wind follows to bring a blustery autumn chill to the U.P. through early next week.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, tapering off overnight; light effect rain west in the morning; southwest winds gusting over 25 mph
>Lows: 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain west, scattered showers and few thunderstorms central/east before full transition to lake effect rain late; evening isolated rain/snow mix in the western highlands; blustery with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph
>Highs: 40s/50s (less chilly east)
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain; windy and cold
>Highs: 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect rain, drizzle; windy and cold
>Highs: 40s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain mainly east; windy and cold
>Highs: 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain (both lake effect and low pressure system-produced); blustery
>Highs: 40s/50
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light rain (both lake effect and low pressure system-produced); seasonably cool
>Highs: 50
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain; seasonably cool
>Highs: 50
