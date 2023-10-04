West Bay College hosts Fall Resource Fair

Bay College West Campus held its fall Student Resource fair Wednesday.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College West Campus held its fall Student Resource fair Wednesday.

Fifteen organizations from across Upper Michigan gathered in Fornetti Hall to inform students and the Iron Mountain community of what they can provide.

Bay College West Campus Executive Director Jason Sullivan says the event helps students and the community connect with different organizations.

“[The event is] to have an opportunity to reach out and get information from the local community resources that are here to help them,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says the college plans to hold another resource fair in February.

